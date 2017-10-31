Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shocktoberfest at Tulleys Farm set to scare 80,000 visitors
A pick-your-own farm has been transformed into a "scream park" for Halloween.
Shocktoberfest at Tulleys Farm in Crawley, West Sussex, has eight horror mazes with 400 character actors who are specially trained to scare the 80,000 visitors.
-
31 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-41810964/shocktoberfest-at-tulleys-farm-set-to-scare-80000-visitorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window