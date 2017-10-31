The pick-you-own farm that became a Halloween money-spinner
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shocktoberfest at Tulleys Farm set to scare 80,000 visitors

A pick-your-own farm has been transformed into a "scream park" for Halloween.

Shocktoberfest at Tulleys Farm in Crawley, West Sussex, has eight horror mazes with 400 character actors who are specially trained to scare the 80,000 visitors.

  • 31 Oct 2017
Go to next video: Halloween traditions explained