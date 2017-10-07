Men need to check themselves for breast cancer too
Video

Men need to check for breast cancer too, survivor says

A father who lives on the Gloucestershire/Worcestershire border is encouraging men to check themselves regularly for breast cancer.

Giles Cooper had a double mastectomy after two of his male relatives died of the disease. He is now clear.

Some 400 men are diagnosed with it each year.

