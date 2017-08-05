The six-year-old 'groundhopper'
Football 'groundhopper' Liam Priday visits almost 200 grounds

Liam Priday, six, and his dad Chris have watched matches at almost 200 football grounds up and down the country.

They are keen "groundhoppers" and regularly travel from their home in Havant, Hampshire, to watch games anywhere in the football pyramid from non-league to the Premier League.

