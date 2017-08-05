Media player
Football 'groundhopper' Liam Priday visits almost 200 grounds
Liam Priday, six, and his dad Chris have watched matches at almost 200 football grounds up and down the country.
They are keen "groundhoppers" and regularly travel from their home in Havant, Hampshire, to watch games anywhere in the football pyramid from non-league to the Premier League.
