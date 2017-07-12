The boxing gym destroyed in the Grenfell fire
The Dale Youth boxing club was based in the Grenfell tower.

A month on from the fire, the volunteers who run the club say the loss of their gym will have a massive impact on the young people who use it.

  12 Jul 2017
