Bare-knuckle fighting on the rise
Boxer Dan Hunter is following the path of his grandfather and embracing the old tradition of bare-knuckle boxing.
The controversial sport is attracting many to leave their gloves behind to try it.
Dan, from Bradford, has been boxing for more than four years and shortly after leaving the Army decided to try bare knuckle.
Video journalist: Simone Stewart
23 Feb 2017
