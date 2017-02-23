Bare-knuckle fighting on the rise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bare-knuckle fighting on the rise

Boxer Dan Hunter is following the path of his grandfather and embracing the old tradition of bare-knuckle boxing.

The controversial sport is attracting many to leave their gloves behind to try it.

Dan, from Bradford, has been boxing for more than four years and shortly after leaving the Army decided to try bare knuckle.

Video journalist: Simone Stewart

  • 23 Feb 2017