Giant Christmas card could break record

A giant Christmas card sending festive greetings to UK servicemen and women has been signed by thousands of people.

The card measures 2.1m (7ft) high by 4.5m (15ft) wide, and the front cover includes 800 images captured at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The card has room for nearly 21,000 signatures, and more than half that number has already been reached by staff from the Arboretum, which is based at Alrewas.

The current world record for the highest number of signatures on a greetings card is 13,288, and held by Dubai Police.

The card has been at BBC Birmingham as part of a Midlands tour.