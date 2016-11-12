Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walnut the whippet's last walk
Hundreds of people joined a dog owner when he took his beloved but poorly whippet Walnut on a final walk.
The story of Walnut and his owner Mark Woods attracted social media attention from all over the world.
Mr Woods took his elderly and sick pet to their favourite beach in Cornwall for a last look at the sea.
Walnut was later put to sleep.
-
12 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window