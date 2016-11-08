The head of the Metropolitan Police has apologised for serious failings in the force's investigation into cases of historic sexual abuse.

The apology comes as parts of a report by ex-judge Sir Richard Henriques are published.

An earlier report, published in January, by Sir Richard criticised the police decision to drop allegations of child abuse against former Labour MP Greville Janner.

Lord Janner died before a court could examine 22 allegations of sex offences against boys between the 1960s and 1980s.

Speaking ahead of the report's publication on Tuesday, Daniel Janner QC, told the Today programme he believed the original Henriques report to be "defective" as he did not have access to all the evidence at the time.