The veteran BBC radio presenter Dave Cash has died at the age of 74.

The former Radio One DJ from Hollingbourne, near Maidstone, recently celebrated 50 years of broadcasting.

He worked at Radio London and Radio Luxembourg before becoming one of the first DJs on BBC Radio 1, alongside Tony Blackburn and John Peel.

For the last 17 years he presented vintage chart and country music programmes on BBC Radio Kent and other BBC radio stations in the South.