Kelvin Mackenzie was 'deeply offensive' when he used his column in the Sun in July to ask whether it was appropriate for a Channel 4 presenter wearing a Muslim headscarf to be on air immediately after the terrorist attack in Nice.

The press regulator says it's offensive but entitled to be so. It has cleared him of a complaint brought by the presenter Fatima Manji on three grounds - accuracy, harassment and discrimination on the grounds of her religion.

Fatima told the Today programme the ruling means "it is now open season on minorities and Muslims."