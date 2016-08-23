Watch poet Pam Ayres' tribute to Team GB
Team GB return from Olympics: Poet Pam Ayres pays tribute

The poet and broadcaster Pam Ayres has written a specially-commissioned piece to mark the return of Team GB from the Rio Olympics.

It was written for BBC local radio and is being broadcast as the team arrives back in the UK.

Team GB came second in the medal table with 27 golds.

