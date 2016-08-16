Bebo tycoon boosts 'sad village'
The US-based social networking entrepreneur Michael Birch has started buying up and renovating buildings in a Devon village.

Mr Birch, who founded Bebo, said generations of his family had lived in Woolsery but the village was in a "sad state".

He is to reopen the pub and a hotel and has already renovated the fish and chip shop.

