'I use cream to make myself lighter'
A black model has spoken about the pressures to lighten skin, after a BBC investigation discovered illegal skin bleaching products being sold in Coventry.
Mutsa Chikwana, 24, from Coventry, said she hid her products from her daughter and tried to teach her that "black is beautiful".
Trading Standards have seized the illegal products which were being sold.
07 Jul 2016
