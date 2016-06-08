Melanie Hall murder probe: Parents' 'responsibility' to find killer
The parents of Melanie Hall say they have a "responsibility" to find their daughter's killer.

‎Steve and Patricia Hall are backing a new police appeal for information on the twentieth anniversary of the night she disappeared in Bath.

Detectives say they are "a step closer" to finding her killer after new techniques uncovered DNA on an item found near her remains.

  • 08 Jun 2016