Big Ben, big repairs
Urgent repairs are to be carried on Britain's most famous clock tower at a cost of £29m.

Parliament says it has no choice but to stop the chimes of Big Ben, after 157 years of nearly unbroken service, to prevent its mechanism from failing.

The BBC's Adam Fleming went to see what the problem was.

  • 26 Apr 2016