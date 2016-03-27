Media player
Cornwall cat posted to Sussex reunited with owner
A pet cat that survived eight days in the post after she ended up in a box of DVDs has been reunited with her owner.
Cupcake was sent more than 250 miles from Falmouth in Cornwall to Worthing in West Sussex - leaving her owner "looking everywhere" for her.
Owner Julie Baggott said she had no idea how Cupcake got trapped in the box and she had looked everywhere to find her.
Luckily, Cupcake had a microchip and the pair were reunited over the Easter weekend.
27 Mar 2016
