Mine shaft
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scorrier house patio falls into 300ft mine shaft

A 300ft-deep mine shaft has opened up under the patio of a Cornwall house.

The shaft at Scorrier was discovered when surveyors were checking the site for the sale of the house.

Drone footage shows the depth of the shaft, which is among a number found recently in the area.

It is thought to be an 18th Century remnant of a tin mine and will be recapped with concrete.

Video: Mark Thomas

  • 14 Mar 2016
Go to next video: Inside the mine a mile under the sea