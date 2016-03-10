Trawler
Fishermen rescued from sinking trawlers at Dartmouth

Ten French fishermen were rescued when their trawlers began to sink in a Devon harbour.

The Sagitaire and the Saint Christophe were rescued in the early hours at Town Quay, Dartmouth, where they had taken refuge from storms.

An anti-pollution boom has been put around the Saint Christophe amid fears that more than 10,000 litres of diesel could escape.

