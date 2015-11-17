Media player
Not just the 'three Ps' in Southern Water's sewers
Southern Water says it has to remove thousands of tonnes of material blocking its sewers under Kent, Sussex and Surrey each year.
Stuart Slark, whose job it is to keep them flowing freely, told BBC Radio Kent the "three Ps" rule for what should go down the loo.
He also introduced listeners to Bruce, a cuddly toy that was retrieved from the sewers by his staff and is now his team's mascot.
17 Nov 2015
