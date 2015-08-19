Video

Spindrift 2 was the first vessel to cross the finish line in the Fastnet Race 2015, which saw a record 356 yachts leave Cowes on Sunday.

The challenge, which takes place every two years, runs 608 miles (1,126 km) from Cowes on the Isle of Wight to the Fastnet lighthouse off south-west Ireland, and finishes in Plymouth.

Spindrift 2 arrived at Plymouth just before 23:00 BST on Tuesday in an unadjusted time of two days, 10 hours, 57 minutes and 41 seconds.

The actual finish times of the boats are corrected to account for handicaps, based on weight and speed, meaning the first across the finish line is not necessarily the race winner.