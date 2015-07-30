Video

A mountain of old mannequin body parts has been turned into a lucrative business for a former homeless woman from Lincolnshire.

Roz Edwards, restores the mannequins and rents or sells them to clients around the world from her business Mannakin Ltd, nicknamed Dollywood, near Grantham.

The mannequins have been used on Top Gear, X-factor and for Lincolnshire Police target practice, and the business now has an annual turnover of around £400,000.