Footage of migrants climbing the Eurotunnel fence in Calais
Migrants filmed scaling Eurotunnel Calais terminal fence

Migrants have been captured on camera climbing over a security fence into the Eurotunnel terminal in Calais.

The BBC South East Today footage shows up to 15 people scaling the perimeter of the cross-Channel operator's Coquelles base in the early hours of Tuesday.

The French authorities said police were doing all they could to stop the migrants but admitted it was an impossible task.

  • 28 Jul 2015
