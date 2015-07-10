Video

NATS, Britain's air navigation service provider, has released a video illustrating flights coming in and out of airports in south-east England.

The simulation highlights the pressures on the six runways that serve London, between them handling 3,000 flights a day or two million flights a year.

At Heathrow alone last year, there were 470,695 air transport movements with 73.4 million passengers using the airport.

As well as showing flights in and out of Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Stansted and Luton, it also shows the skies populated with flights from Southampton, Bournemouth, Farnborough and Fairoaks, along with helicopters, private planes and military aircraft.