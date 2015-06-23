Media player
Transgender beauty contestant praises Caitlyn Jenner
A contestant for Miss Transgender UK has praised celebrities for going public about changing their gender.
Talulah-Eve Brown from Burton-on-Trent is taking part in the contest in Birmingham in August.
The 21-year-old says she's always hated the body she is in, and has been threatened for being transgender.
Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as 1970s Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, announced her new identity in April, appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.
"It's so great," said Talulah-Eve, who said the publicity would help people understand the issue more.
23 Jun 2015
