Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Security warning over bike thefts in West Midlands
Cyclists are being urged to make their bikes more secure after a rise in the number of thefts in the West Midlands.
Nineteen were stolen from train stations in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton, last month compared to 10 the same time last year, British Transport Police. said.
British Transport Police tell reporter Bob Hockenhull how they are trying to improve security.
Transport operators are also planning to create more secure cycle shelters.
-
26 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-31638152/security-warning-over-bike-thefts-in-west-midlandsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window