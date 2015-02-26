Video

Cyclists are being urged to make their bikes more secure after a rise in the number of thefts in the West Midlands.

Nineteen were stolen from train stations in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton, last month compared to 10 the same time last year, British Transport Police. said.

British Transport Police tell reporter Bob Hockenhull how they are trying to improve security.

Transport operators are also planning to create more secure cycle shelters.