Two men have appeared in court accused of murdering 18-year-old Nicola Payne, who disappeared 23 years ago.

Nigel Barwell, 50, and Thomas O'Reilly, 50, both of Coventry, are charged with killing the mother of one between 13 and 16 December 1991.

Mr Barwell, of Copperas Street, and Mr O'Reilly, of Ribble Road, spoke only to confirm their details at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Sian Lloyd reports.