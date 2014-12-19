Lt Gen Sir Philip Neame
Video

VC Olympic gold medallist remembered with memorial stone

A memorial stone to a man from Kent who won a Victoria Cross (VC) and Olympic gold medal has been laid.

Lt Gen Sir Philip Neame, from Faversham, was awarded the VC in World War One and won his gold medal at a shooting competition in the 1924 Paris Olympics.

He later served as Lieutenant Governor of Guernsey from 1945 to 1953.

