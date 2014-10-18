Media player
Threads actor Reece Dinsdale wins Yorkshire award
Normanton-born actor Reece Dinsdale has won the Arts and Entertainment prize at the Yorkshire Awards.
Best known for his appearance in BAFTA award winning BBC docudrama Threads, Dinsdale most recently played Alan Bennett in West Yorkshire Playhouse's Untold Stories.
He said: "I have done lots of different things. Some might say Jack of all trades and master of none. I hope not."
18 Oct 2014
