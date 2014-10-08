Video

Nearly 30 years after the IRA exploded a bomb in the Grand Hotel in Brighton, one of the survivors, Lord Tebbit, has said he cannot forgive the man who planted it.

Lord Tebbit was hurt and his wife paralysed by the explosion on 12 October 1984.

The IRA's target was Margaret Thatcher, who was staying at the hotel during the Conservative Party conference.

The bomb was planted by Patrick Magee, who was released from prison in 1999 following the Good Friday Agreement.