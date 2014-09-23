Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Door bell aids rabbit hole rescue for Cheshire terrier
A border terrier which got stuck down a rabbit hole in Cheshire was rescued after a door bell was used to make it bark.
Henry's owner Beverley Leonard searched for her pet in Prestbury for three days before contacting the RSPCA and the fire brigade.
23 Sep 2014
