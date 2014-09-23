Henry the border terrier
Door bell aids rabbit hole rescue for Cheshire terrier

A border terrier which got stuck down a rabbit hole in Cheshire was rescued after a door bell was used to make it bark.

Henry's owner Beverley Leonard searched for her pet in Prestbury for three days before contacting the RSPCA and the fire brigade.

