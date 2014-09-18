Lucas
Video

Maidstone mother warns of meningitis risk

A mother from Kent has warned other parents to look out for the signs of a dangerous blood infection after her 14-month-old son nearly lost his life.

Leanne Davis, from Maidstone, thought her son Lucas just had a form of flu.

However, he had developed meningitis which led to a serious strain of septicaemia or sepsis and was rushed to intensive care.

Victoria Holland reports.

