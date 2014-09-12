Media player
What makes people want to protect badgers?
A second year of badger culls is under way in Somerset and Gloucestershire, but efforts are continuing by cull protesters to stop them from taking place.
Government ministers and farmers blame badgers for infecting cattle with TB and believe a cull is necessary to halt the spread.
But what makes the badger so endearing to many people?
BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers has been attempting to find out.
12 Sep 2014
