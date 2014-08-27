Media player
Somerset town Bruton dubbed 'new Notting Hill'
The Somerset town of Bruton is apparently booming thanks to a mix of a new contemporary art gallery and national media attention.
Points West Business Correspondent Dave Harvey visited what Londoners are calling "the new Notting Hill".
27 Aug 2014
