Reservists wear uniform to work in recruitment drive
Members of all three armed forces are taking part in a special recruitment drive by wearing their military uniform to their normal workplace.
The National Audit Office has warned that thousands of extra reservists are needed to plug the gap left by cuts to regular soldier numbers.
John Maguire reports.
25 Jun 2014
