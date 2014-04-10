Video

A million-pound project to dredge sections of the Midlands canal network is in its final phase.

The Canal & River Trust said more than 8,000 tonnes of rubbish have already been removed.

Dean Davies, from the Canal & River Trust, said: "In an urban area like Birmingham it's particularly difficult because once you take the material out, what do you do with it? How do you offload it? How do you get rid of it?

"In the industrial heartland of the country there's a lot of contamination. That has to go to a dredging tip miles away that specialises in that."

