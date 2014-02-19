Tim Bentinck and Felicity Finch
The Archers actors visit flooded Worcestershire farm

Worcestershire farmer Steve Page has had part of his land under water since Christmas.

He says he has had to bring 1000 of his sheep inside at a cost of £300 a day.

Birmingham-made The Archers is running a flooding story line and actors Tim Bentinck and Felicity Finch, who play David and Ruth Archer, visited the farm.

BBC Midlands Today's rural affairs correspondent David Gregory-Kumar joined them on the farm.

