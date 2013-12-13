Media player
Devon and Cornwall Police release toilet paper 999 call
Devon and Cornwall Police have released a recording of a man who dialled 999 because he had run out of toilet paper.
The call was one of several made to the emergency number which the force said were not "appropriate".
Other callers wanted to know how to cook a frozen turkey and which shops were open on Christmas Day.
13 Dec 2013
