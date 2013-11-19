Video

Exports from the West Midlands have risen by 30% in the past two years, making the region one of the most successful in the country for attracting overseas business.

Staff from 65 British embassies have been in Birmingham, offering advice to local firms on how they can forge new links.

UK Trade & Investment regional director Paul Noon said it was an opportunity for companies to "walk the world".

Asked what sort of opportunities were out there for firms in the UK, Angar Davaasuven, from the Mongolian embassy, said: "Generally mining. This mining sector also provides new opportunities for every sector, such as construction."

Businesswoman Nicky Thomson, a knitwear specialist based in Malvern, Worcestershire, said going into the Japanese market had "completely changed" her business.

BBC Midlands Today business correspondent Peter Plisner reports.