Adam Dadeby's house
Totnes eco-home 'slashes heating bills'

A man who spent £300,000 converting his house has said it was worth the money to reduce bills.

Adam Dadeby, from South Devon, says he now pays £16 a month for gas in his three-bedroom home.

The house was built in 1971 and converted two years ago.

The walls, floors and roof are packed with extra insulation and pipes send warm air around the house.

  • 07 Nov 2013