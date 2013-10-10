Media player
Coolio performs Gangsta's Paradise at student house
Rapper Coolio has surprised a group of students by cooking them a three-course meal and performing for them at their house.
The American star, who has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide, was performing in Preston on Tuesday when he made the offer to cook for them.
After the meal, Coolio gave a performance of his 1995 hit single Gangsta's Paradise with help from the students.
A film of the performance made by one of the students has received around one million views on YouTube.
10 Oct 2013
