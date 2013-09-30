Video

Betting shops have witnessed a surge in people playing on high stakes gaming machines in recent years.

As many people are gambling on Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs) as those betting on horse racing or football matches over the counter.

Inside Out meets Roger Radler from High Wycombe who became hooked on the machines before going into therapy.

He is now trying to help other addicts beat what he calls the "crack cocaine of the betting industry".

Millionaire Derek Webb, who lives in Derby, made his money from gambling and the invention of Three Card Poker.

But he is so concerned about fixed odds machines that he has funded a national campaign to lobby for a change in the law.

Inside Out is broadcast on Monday, 30 September on BBC One East Midlands, West Midlands and East at 19:30 BST and nationwide thereafter on the iPlayer.