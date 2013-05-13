Media player
Tia Sharp murder trial: Stuart Hazell pleads guilty
The man accused of murdering 12-year-old Tia Sharp after sexually assaulting her has changed his plea to guilty.
Stuart Hazell, 37, the partner of Tia's grandmother, had claimed the girl died in an accident at their house in Croydon, south London, last year.
Tia was last seen alive at the house on 3 August and her body was found in the loft a week later.
Matt Prodger reports.
13 May 2013
