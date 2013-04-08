Former Easington pit site
Video

Ex-miner reacts to Thatcher death

Alan Cummings, was the lodge secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in former pit village, Easington, in County Durham.

He said losing the mine devastated the community and that he will not shed any tears at the passing of Lady Thatcher.

