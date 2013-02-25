Bristol bus boycott 50 years on

Video

Fifty years after the Bristol bus boycott, BBC Inside Out looks back at the racist policies that stopped black people from working on the buses.

In 1963 a young black man in Bristol was refused an interview for a job on the buses because of the colour of his skin.

It sparked a protest which attracted national attention and ultimately led the way to the country's first ever race discrimination law.

Within five years the Race Relations Act had banned all discrimination in the workplace.

But for those who had been refused job interviews, there was never an apology from the Bristol Omnibus Company nor from the union preventing them getting work on the buses.

Alastair McKee has been to meet some of the people involved in the boycott.

