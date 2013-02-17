Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Missing backpacker Sam Woodhead 'on last legs'
Claire Derry and her son, Sam Woodhead who went missing in the Australian outback for days, chat to Paddy O'Connell, presenter of BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House.
The 18-year-old backpacker was lost for three days after going for a run and getting disorientated.
His mother said he was "within hours of death".
-
17 Feb 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window