Sam Woodhead
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Missing backpacker Sam Woodhead 'on last legs'

Claire Derry and her son, Sam Woodhead who went missing in the Australian outback for days, chat to Paddy O'Connell, presenter of BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House.

The 18-year-old backpacker was lost for three days after going for a run and getting disorientated.

His mother said he was "within hours of death".

  • 17 Feb 2013