Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson honoured at funeral
Hundreds of people paid their respects to Gerry Anderson, the creator of cult science-fiction TV series including Thunderbirds and Stingray.
The 83-year-old died on Boxing Day following a battle with Alzheimer's.
Family, friends and fans were among those who attended his funeral in Reading followed by a celebration of his life in Henley-on-Thames.
11 Jan 2013
