Detectives investigating the death of a church organist in Sheffield have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.
Alan Greaves, 68, of High Green, Sheffield, died after sustaining severe head injuries while walking to a church service on Christmas Eve.
Chris Buckler reports.
29 Dec 2012
