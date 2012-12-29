Alan Greaves
Organist Alan Greaves murder: Police arrest two men

Detectives investigating the death of a church organist in Sheffield have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Alan Greaves, 68, of High Green, Sheffield, died after sustaining severe head injuries while walking to a church service on Christmas Eve.

  • 29 Dec 2012
