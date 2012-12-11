Video

Two British women who were raped within days of each other in Barbados say they are convinced the man who has been charged is not their attacker.

Researcher Dr Rachel Turner, from Hertfordshire, and Diane Davies, from Anglesey, in north Wales, were attacked on a beach in Holetown St James in October 2010.

Barbadian Derick Crawford, 47, has been charged but both women, who have waived their right to anonymity, told BBC Breakfast's Bill Turnbull and Louise Minchin why they believe he is innocent. They say he is much younger than the man who raped them.

Both women hope the case will be dropped at the next hearing on Thursday.