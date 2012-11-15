Video

A peer jailed for fiddling expenses spent thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money on trips to the Bahamas, India and China.

Lord Hanningfield, 71, served nine weeks of a nine-month sentence last year after being convicted of falsely claiming £28,000 in parliamentary expenses.

The council, led by the peer from 2001 until 2010, has published details of his corporate credit card spending. Lord Hanningfield is yet to comment.