A homeless drifter who murdered a vicar and a retired teacher is a "sadistic and remorseless killer", police have said.
Stephen Farrow stabbed to death the Rev John Suddards, 59, in Thornbury, near Bristol, and Betty Yates, 77, at her home, in Bewdley, Worcestershire.
He was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court and sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
The judge, Mr Justice Field, told Farrow, 48, he would never be released for the "two horrific murders".
Det Ch Insp Simon Crisp, from Avon and Somerset Police, spoke outside the court following the verdict.
02 Nov 2012
